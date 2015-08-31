FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 31
August 31, 2015 / 12:07 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Eni discovers ‘supergiant’ gasfield near Egypt

(on.ft.com/1Jv1b0J)

Allianz and Canadian fund eye UK airport

(on.ft.com/1Ug5fdo)

Peer-to-peer lender Zopa names Jaidev Janardana as chief

(on.ft.com/1UmVDbI)

Overview

Italian energy group Eni said on Sunday it had discovered the largest known gas field in the Mediterranean off the Egyptian coast, predicting the find could help meet Egypt’s gas needs for decades to come.

German insurer Allianz SE has joined Borealis Infrastructure, which manages investments for Canada’s Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement Systems, to explore a bid for London City Airport.

British peer-to-peer lender Zopa on Sunday appointed Jaidev Janardana as chief executive officer, taking over from Giles Andrews.

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
