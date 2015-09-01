FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 1
September 1, 2015 / 12:28 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK tax breaks spur 3 bln pounds North Sea gas project

(on.ft.com/1Jt39N2)

Trafigura raises stake in Pacific Exploration

(on.ft.com/1LGrLoB)

McColl’s Ferguson in line for Scottish ferry contract

(on.ft.com/1KArKnu)

Overview

Maersk Oil has received approval by the UK’s Oil & Gas Authority to develop the largest gas field discovered in the UK North Sea in more than a decade, the Danish oil company said on Monday. Maersk Oil and its co-venture partners, JX Nippon and BP Plc, will invest around 3 billion pounds ($4.61 billion) in the development.

Commodity trader Trafigura said it raised its stake in Pacific Exploration & Production Corp to more than 10 percent, strengthening its ties with the Canadian oil and gas producer.

The Scottish government said on Monday that Jim McColl’s Ferguson Marine Engineering was the bidder it preferred to build two vessels for the state-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets fleet.

$1 = 0.6509 pounds Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
