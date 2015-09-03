FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 3
#Market News
September 3, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rebekah Brooks to resume as News UK CEO on Monday

(on.ft.com/1L6wq01)

Martin Winterkorn’s VW mandate to be extended to 2018

(on.ft.com/1ij3hrL)

Massenet leaves Net-a-Porter mid-merger

(on.ft.com/1hVfMK8)

Overview

Rebekah Brooks, cleared last year of orchestrating a criminal campaign that damaged the British establishment, will return to her old job running the News Corp’s British newspapers on Monday.

The executive committee of Volkswagen AG’s supervisory board has proposed extending Martin Winterkorn’s contract as chief executive until the end of 2018, the company said on Tuesday, opening the door to the appointment of a new chairman.

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chairman of online fashion group Net-A-Porter (NAP) abruptly resigned on Wednesday ahead of its planned acquisition by Italy’s Yoox .

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
