PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 4
September 4, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Porsche backs Potsch to take the helm at VW

(on.ft.com/1JRsCn5)

Novartis launches first biological copycat drug in U.S.

(on.ft.com/1L8rVCi)

Overview

Volkswagen AG’s finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch is set to become its next chairman, putting Europe’s biggest carmaker on course for calmer waters after rival factions including ousted patriarch Ferdinand Piech united to back him.

Novartis AG kicked off a new era in U.S. medicine on Thursday with the launch of the first “biosimilar” copy of a biotechnology drug approved in the United States, at a discount of 15 percent to the original.

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
