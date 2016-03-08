PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 8

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* UK voters want business to speak out on Brexit, poll shows

(bit.ly/1R3Nqgs)

* BoE plans liquidity auctions to protect banks in event of Brexit

(bit.ly/1RPjmCi)

* Burberry seeks help to fight off potential takeover bid

(bit.ly/1M3cuMY)

* Arm of Singapore’s Temasek agrees 417 mln pounds deal for UK student digs

(bit.ly/1QCgqtG)

Overview

* A poll conducted by the Electoral Reform Society has found that only one-in-six people felt well-informed about the upcoming Brexit referendum. The British voters don’t feel well informed and are asking for more businesses to talk on the issue.

* The Bank of England will offer an additional three indexed long-term repo (ILTR) operations in the weeks around Britain’s June 23 referendum on membership of the European Union, it said on Monday.

* A unknown investor has built up about five percent stake in fashion company Burberry which has prompted the brand to ask for help from its financial advisers for defence against any potential takeover bid.

* Mapletree Investments, the property arm of Singapore’s state investment fund Temasek, has acquired a portfolio of UK student accommodation for 417 million pounds ($594.43 million), fending off competition of bidders from the US, Russia and the Middle East.