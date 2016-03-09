FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9, 2016

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* German bank Berlin Hyp issues first sub-zero non-state bond (bit.ly/1U2AIyK)

* Lagardere to lose CFO stalwart

(bit.ly/1R47hpr)

* European prosecutors broaden investigations into Volkswagen

(bit.ly/1Xb8Maf)

* German bank Berlin Hyp on Tuesday issued 500 million euros of covered bonds with no coupon and priced to yield minus 0.162 percent, becoming the first non-state borrower to issue euro- denominated debt at a negative yield.

* Lagardere’s chief financial officer, Dominique D’ Hinnin, is to depart the French media group, a move that could spark a power tussle among its remaining executives.

* France has opened a formal investigation into suspected “aggravated fraud” by Volkswagen following revelations the German carmaker rigged vehicle diesel emissions tests, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

