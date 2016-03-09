PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* German bank Berlin Hyp issues first sub-zero non-state bond (bit.ly/1U2AIyK)

* Lagardere to lose CFO stalwart

(bit.ly/1R47hpr)

* European prosecutors broaden investigations into Volkswagen

(bit.ly/1Xb8Maf)

Overview

* German bank Berlin Hyp on Tuesday issued 500 million euros of covered bonds with no coupon and priced to yield minus 0.162 percent, becoming the first non-state borrower to issue euro- denominated debt at a negative yield.

* Lagardere’s chief financial officer, Dominique D’ Hinnin, is to depart the French media group, a move that could spark a power tussle among its remaining executives.

* France has opened a formal investigation into suspected “aggravated fraud” by Volkswagen following revelations the German carmaker rigged vehicle diesel emissions tests, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.