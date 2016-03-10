PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Amazon warehouse to create 1,000 Manchester jobs over 3 years (bit.ly/1RRYrOM)

* D Boerse sells ISE options unit to Nasdaq

(bit.ly/24RL0FN)

* UBS and Deutsche avoided tax on bonuses, rules Supreme Court (bit.ly/1Yz2S3K)

* UK Irish business network to lobby against Brexit

(bit.ly/1pyccJs)

* Moody’s to withdraw from Russian domestic market

(bit.ly/1RAJFtd)

Overview

* Amazon.com Inc is opening its first large warehouse in the northwest of England which will generate 1,000 jobs in over three years.

* Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Wednesday it would buy International Securities Exchange from Deutsche Boerse AG for $1.1 billion. The deal with Nasdaq excludes ownership interests in BATS Global Markets and Digital Asset Holdings, which will continue to be owned by Deutsche Boerse, Deutsche Borse said.

* UBS and Deutsche Bank AG lost a legal challenge brought on by HM Revenue & Customs regarding two offshore schemes which were conceived to avoid paying tax on bankers’ bonuses.

* Moody’s Investors Service has decided to withdraw all national scale ratings for Russian issuers for the rest of the year in light of recent legislative changes in Russia, the rating agency said in a press release on Wednesday.