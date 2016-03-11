FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 11
March 11, 2016

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Lloyds to offer £1bn in cut-rate loans for green buildings

(bit.ly/1RaOMzX)

* Bridgewater makes ex-Apple man co-chief

(bit.ly/1RCKGBd)

* ECB cuts rates to new low and expands QE

(bit.ly/1SChjnh)

Overview

* Lloyds Banking Group is set to give a one billion pounds ($1.43 billion) in cut rate loans to real estate customers who are seeking to better the energy efficiency of their buildings.

* Bridgewater has chosen Jon Rubinstein, a longtime technology executive who spent years working with Steve Jobs at Apple Inc. Rubinstein is set to join Bridgewater as co-Chief Executive Officer in May.

* The European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.4 percent and relaxed the impact on banks with cheaper short-term loans and longer-term liquidity at negative interest rates. The ECB gave expanded quantitative easing, incentives to banks to increase lending and further interest rate cuts.

$1 = 0.7007 pounds Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
