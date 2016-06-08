FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 8
June 8, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Yildiz seeks to expand biscuit empire from London hub (on.ft.com/22NIgXC)

Rothschild trust walks from Alliance Trust tie-up (on.ft.com/22NIhe9)

Mike Ashley admits Sports Direct under HMRC investigation (on.ft.com/22NIJsT)

Yildiz, the Turkish owner of Godiva chocolate and McVitie’s biscuits, has set up a London-based company that will boost its exposure to international markets and investors, helping the company compete in an increasingly competitive global food industry.

RIT Capital Partners Plc, a British investment trust chaired by financier Jacob Rothschild, said it did not intend to make an offer for Alliance Trust Plc despite “constructive discussions.”

Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder of British retailer Sports Direct, said on Tuesday the company effectively paid warehouse staff below the statutory minimum wage by requiring them to queue for security checks on their own time. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
