PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 9
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Credit Suisse and VTB probed over 'tuna bond' (on.ft.com/1Up0lVW)

Tesco to sell Giraffe restaurants and Turkish interests (on.ft.com/1UoZ8hp)

Rolls-Royce chief issues rallying cry (on.ft.com/1UfK6yA)

Overview

Financial watchdogs from Switzerland and Britain are looking into alleged irregularities around sovereign loans to Mozambique, including a “tuna bond” arranged by Credit Suisse Group and VTB.

Britain’s biggest retailer, Tesco Plc, is to sell its interests in Turkey and its Giraffe UK restaurant business, people briefed on the group’s plans said.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Chief Executive Warren East, writing in an update to staff, urged employees to redouble their efforts as the engineering group is running behind with deliveries to customers. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
