a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13
June 13, 2016 / 2:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*Goldman Sachs set for revealing Libya trial

(bit.ly/1VTVEZA)

*RateSetter to start lending to small businesses

(bit.ly/1VTWuFz)

*Deutsche Bank to tackle transactional unit security

(bit.ly/1VTVLEu)

*HC-One plans £200m sale and leaseback deal to reduce debt

(bit.ly/1VTYjCu)

Overview

- The Libyan Investment Authority claims that Goldman Sachs Group Inc exploited the sovereign wealth fund's limited financial experience in 2008, forcing it into risky and loss-making trades.

- RateSetter is breaking into small business loans with the help of government backing. The company has hired a specialist team and built a technology platform to support business loans ahead of its launch into the market this week.

- Deutsche Bank AG's transaction unit is to use the rest of this year improving its systems stability and security, which have been criticised by regulators for providing inadequate controls against financial crime.

- Elderly home-care provider HC-One is seeking a sale and leaseback deal on 200 million pound worth of property in a bid to reduce its borrowings. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S In Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
