a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14
June 14, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* TransCanada, Sempra to build Mexico gas pipeline (bit.ly/25YMygJ)

* Berenberg looks to double U.S. headcount (bit.ly/25YNba7)

* NXP to sell Standard Products for $2.8 bln (bit.ly/25YOgie)

* Airbus to assemble helicopters in China (bit.ly/25YNWjs)

Overview

* TransCanada and IEnova consortium have won a tender to build an 800-km sub-sea pipe from southern Texas to the Gulf of Mexico. The pipeline is expected to commence operations by October 2018.

* Privately owned bank Berenberg is looking to double its employees in the United States by the end of 2017. The bank opened an equity-trading desk in New York last year.

* JIC Group and Wise Road Capital are buying Standard Products, a unit of NXP Semiconductors for about $2.8 billion.

* Airbus said it would use China-based manufacturers to assemble its helicopters as a part of a deal to supply 100 helicopters for 700 million euros ($790.16 million). ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

