PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* London Business School raises 125 mln pounds in first fundraising (bit.ly/21lc7p4)

* Twitter invests in online music platform SoundCloud (bit.ly/21lbFr3)

* VW likely to rejig its components business (bit.ly/21ldzrF)

* Uber to tap debt markets for up to $2 bln (bit.ly/21ldlka)

Overview

- London Business School raised 125 million pounds ($176.46 million) in a major fundraising round, closing its five-year fundraising schedule ahead of time.

- Twitter’s venture capital arm has invested in online music platform SoundCloud. The investment is reportedly $70 million at a $700 million valuation.

- Volkswagen would seek to change its incentives in its components business so they can compete more with suppliers. It is likely to revamp its components business to shore-up profitability.

- Car-hailing company Uber seeks to raise $2 billion in leveraged loans and is being underwritten by Barclays and Morgan Stanley. ($1 = 0.7084 pounds) (Compiled by Sanganeswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
