PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Oracle aims high in race to the cloud (bit.ly/1OtivJW)

* UK $1.1bn stock fund withdrawals largest in a year (bit.ly/1OtiHc1)

* MPs say National Grid should be broken up (bit.ly/1Otjk5l)

* Redstones raise heat over Viacom with board shake-up (bit.ly/1OtiRjz)

Overview

- Larry Ellison, Co-founder and chairman of Oracle said that Oracle would be the first company to reach $10 billion in cloud revenues.

- UK equities invested funds recorded a $1.1 billion of redemptions this week, as many investors are braced for the referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU.

- MPs have said that the National Grid, the company that run’s Britain’s electricity system, should be broken up to transform the UK’s energy supply.

- Sumner Redstone and Shari Redstone have moved to replace the five independent directors of the Viacom board, beginning a new saga in the fight for control of the media group that owns MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S.; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
