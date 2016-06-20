PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* UK newspapers consider ad sales venture (bit.ly/28Pqnw7)

* Ingenious Media signs $200m film deal with Chinese group (bit.ly/28Pqckb)

* Morgan Stanley lures M&A lawyer to head UK unit (bit.ly/28PsGPG)

* Volvo and Geely aim to deepen ties (bit.ly/28PsAaL)

Overview

- Newspaper groups such as, Telegraph Media Group, Trinity Mirror and News UK are in talks to find ways of working more closely to combat a brutal decline in print advertising revenues.

- Ingenious Media, which invested in movies such as Avatar and Life of Pi, has formed a joint venture with Hejing Culture to co-produce independent films in a deal worth $200 million.

- Morgan Stanley has tapped Mark Rawlinson to be new chairman of investment banking in London. Rawlinson will be in a banking role for the first time in his over three-decade career.

- Volvo and Geely are seeking to jointly work on autonomous driving and internet technologies. The companies look to work together on areas such as connectivity, engines and gearboxes.