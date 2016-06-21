FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 21
June 21, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Rabobank buys 5 percent stake in Kepler Cheuvreux (bit.ly/28JVt2e)

* New Altice chief appointed as Cablevision merger bedded (bit.ly/28JVIui)

* Deloitte targets SMEs with cloud-based service (bit.ly/28JW3NL)

* Oi files for Brazil's biggest bankruptcy (bit.ly/28JU5sr)

Overview

- As tighter regulatory rules and pressure to cut costs drives consolidation in the brokerage sector, Rabobank has bought a five percent stake in Kepler Cheuvreux.

- Altice has appointed Michel Combes as CEO as a part of a management reshuffle. He would replace Dexter Goei who becomes Chairman and CEO of Altice USA.

- Deloitte's new cloud-based service Propel has received 2.5 million pounds in funding from Deloitte's Innovation Investments scheme, as the company targets startups to expand its reach.

- Brazil's biggest bankruptcy was filed by telecom operator Oi on Monday as $19.26 billion debt weighed on the company. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
