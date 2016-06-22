FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22
June 22, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Nestle buys into Scottish wind power (bit.ly/28Njfe2)

* Qatari fund buys Balmain fashion house (bit.ly/28MgV2K)

* Transferwise to limit GBP transfers ahead of Brexit vote (bit.ly/28NjaXx)

* Tesla offers to buy SolarCity in stock deal (bit.ly/28MiPjT)

Overview

- Nestle has agreed to buy electricity from a wind farm being built near Sanquhar, southwest of Scotland. It signed a 15-year deal which would meet half the company's power needs in UK and Ireland.

- Valentino owner Mayhoola for Investments agreed to buy fashion-house Balmain. The terms of the deal was not disclosed immediately but the bidding process valued Balmain at 500 million euros ($562.40 million).

- Transferwise said in an email to customers that it will be imposing restrictions on transfers involving pounds beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday UK time until Friday when the referendum results are announced.

- Tesla made an offer on Tuesday to acquire SolarCity. The offer represents a value of between $26.50 to $28.50 a share. Elon Musk has a 22.2 percent stake in SolarCity and is the company's largest shareholder. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
