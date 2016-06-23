FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 23
June 23, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Twilio prices IPO at $15 a share, above range (bit.ly/28QJ5O2)

* London mayor blocks green belt development (bit.ly/28QJnV4)

* EDF workers seek further delay to Hinkley Point project (bit.ly/28OGRvR)

* U.S. to hike duties on Chinese steel to over 500 pct (bit.ly/28OHJAE)

Overview

- Communications technology company Twilio priced 10 million shares at $15 each, beating the $11.31 price it sold shares in its last private funding round.

- London Mayor Sadiq Khan has blocked a housing development because it was on "Green Belt" land and said he intended to use his planning powers "to much greater effect" than his predecessors.

- The EDF's workers' committee has turned to the French courts to attempt delaying Britain's Hinkley Point nuclear power plant, an 18-billion-pound project.

- The United States will impose duties of more than 500 percent on imports of certain steel products from China after a ruling that the influx of Chinese steel has hurt the U.S. industry. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
