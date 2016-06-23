FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24
June 23, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Gibraltar votes to remain in the EU (bit.ly/28TNaRR)

* Led Zeppelin wins "Stairway to Heaven" lawsuit (bit.ly/28TNv6L)

* Deutsche Bank to cut 3,000 jobs in Germany (bit.ly/2911292)

* Biggest U.S. banks pass Fed stress test (bit.ly/28TQc8C)

Overview

- Gibraltar voted to stay in the EU, but it comes as no surprise. The "In" campaign received 19,322 votes and rival "Out" received 823 votes.

- Led Zeppelin has won a lawsuit which claimed that the band's "Stairway to Heaven" was stolen from a U.S. group called Spirit.

- Deutsche Bank is to cut about 3,000 jobs in Germany as a part of its 5-year overhaul to eliminate 9,000 jobs, nearly 10 percent of its workforce.

- The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that the U.S. banking system has strength to withstand an economic meltdown and two years of negative interest rates. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
