a year ago
June 26, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Labour at war as Corbyn faces frontbench rebellion (on.ft.com/292FvB8)

Mariano Rajoy confounds expectations to emerge winner in Spain poll (on.ft.com/28VTyVd)

Intel weighs sale of cyber security business (on.ft.com/292Fey5)

Overview

12 members of the opposition Labour party stepped down, and another 20 resignations are expected on Monday after Jeremy Corbyn sacked his shadow foreign secretary, Hilary Benn.

Spain's acting prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, won Spain's general election on Sunday after his People's Party won 33 percent of the vote.

Intel Corp is considering options for its cyber security business, Intel Security, including potentially selling the unit.

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
