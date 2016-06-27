FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28
June 27, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

S&P strips UK of top-notch AAA rating (on.ft.com/28YN0Ix)

Decision to quit the EU is 'final', says Cameron (on.ft.com/28YN0YR)

Google to be hit by new complaint from Brussels (on.ft.com/28YNtdv)

Sturgeon seeks cross-party backing to keep Scotland in Europe (on.ft.com/28Ztwjf)

Overview

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s stripped the UK of its top-notch status on Monday, the last major rating agency to do so.

David Cameron told the House of Commons that Britain’s decision to exit the EU was final and that work would begin on preparing negotiations for the exit.

Google will face a fresh official complaint from Brussels next month as it sharpens its first case against the company last year.

Nicola Sturgeon will seek cross-party support from the Scottish parliament to secure Scotland’s ties to the EU and access to its single market.

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
