PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 1
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 12:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines Mondelez makes $23 bln takeover bid for Hershey (on.ft.com/296in3z)

News Corp tunes into radio with £220m Talksport acquisition (on.ft.com/296iE6H)

HSBC chairman Douglas Flint commits to keeping UK base (on.ft.com/296iRqL)

Spanish tax inspectors raid Google's Madrid office (on.ft.com/296jT66)

Overview Snacks and candy group Mondelez International Inc made a $23 billion offer for rival Hershey Co.

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp agreed to buy the owner of Britain’s talkSPORT.

HSBC Holdings Plc said it would keep its headquarters in London in a vote of confidence for the UK.

Spanish tax inspectors raided the offices of Google in Spain on Thursday, the latest in a serious of regulatory worries for the company in Europe.

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
