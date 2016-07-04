FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 4
#Funds News
July 4, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Credit Suisse triples special bonuses on.ft.com/29iiuX8

Brexit doubts hit Bank of America sale of UK card unit on.ft.com/29ij0Vl

Brexit: George Osborne to slash corporate tax rate on.ft.com/29ij2wa

Overview

Credit Suisse increased its bonus payouts to retain staff while it undergoes restructuring.

Bank of America Corp is close to calling off the sale of its UK credit card operation MBNA after the country's vote to leave the EU.

Chancellor George Osborne is planning to cut corporation tax to less than 15 percent in an attempt to woo businesses to invest in a post Brexit Britain. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
