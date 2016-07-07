FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7
July 7, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Two former Barclays traders face retrial over Libor (on.ft.com/29iW1wb)

Chilcot report rebukes Tony Blair over Iraq invasion (on.ft.com/29iXMt5)

Former Fox News host in sex claim lawsuit (on.ft.com/29iXuCo)

Overview

Two former Barclays Plc traders accused of libor-related offences face another trial after a London jury failed to reach a verdict.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair committed to an invasion of Iraq almost eight months before receiving parliamentary backing, a seven-year inquiry concluded.

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against CEO Roger Ailes, alleging that she was fired for rebuffing his unwanted advances. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

