FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 11
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 12:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Gibraltar calls for second Brexit vote

(bit.ly/29tmZfA)

BoE set to cut rates to avert predicted Brexit slowdown

(bit.ly/29GIm2V)

Diageo to pursue tycoon Mallya on $182 million 'improper transactions'

(bit.ly/29ryGnq)

Overview

Gibraltar is calling for a second referendum after a Brexit deal is struck with the European Union. The British territory on Spain's south coast focuses on talks with Scotland to remain in the EU bloc.

The Bank of England is prepared to cut interest rates to new lows on Thursday in a move to prevent a predicted Brexit slowdown. BOE Governor Mark Carney said that the economic outlook had deteriorated and some monetary policy easing would probably be required over the summer.

Spirits giant Diageo Plc plans to pursue Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya to recover about $178.76 million in funds it said were diverted, while under his control, from its Indian subsidiary United Spirits Ltd. ($1 = 67.1290 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.