a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 18
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Brexit uncertainty makes the case for a lower rate

(bit.ly/29NmNu2)

Iran opens talks with Siemens and Rolls-Royce on energy investment

(bit.ly/2a0QqsA)

Overview

Bank of England rate-setter Gertjan Vlieghe said on Sunday he had already seen early signs that Britain's economy is heading for a period of slower economic growth and higher inflation after last month's Brexit vote.

Last week in London, Iran's energy minister Hamid Chitchian met representatives of Siemens AG and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc to discuss partnership in power generation technology. The talks indicate a gradual opening of Iran's economy following the lifting of international sanctions.

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
