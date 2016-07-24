FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 25
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Verizon set to acquire Yahoo's core business for $5 bln (on.ft.com/2aEsfiD)

* Italian finance minister rejects need for banks bail-in (on.ft.com/2aErdTZ)

* Guardian Media Group hit with record £173 mln loss (on.ft.com/2aEs334)

Overview

* Verizon is set to buy Yahoo's core business for about $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal will end months of uncertainty about Yahoo's future after the company announced plans to review strategic alternatives in February.

* Pier Carlo Padoan, the Italian finance minister, in a bid to reassure global markets of Italy's financial health, has rejected a "bail-in" of Italian banks by private investors. His reassurance came at the time when the G20 promised to use "all policy tools" at their disposal to tackle any negative impact post-Brexit.

* Guardian Media Group this week will report a greater-than-expected full-year operating loss of 69 million pounds ($90.62 million). The media house's pre-tax loss will be 173 million pounds. Amid controversies over the source of the losses, Editor in Chief Alan Rusbridger resigned in May. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.