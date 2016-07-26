FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 26
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 12:21 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Ericsson ousts CEO as investors lose patience over returns (on.ft.com/29VRArj)

* Apple virtuoso takes the lead in electric car project (on.ft.com/2aGnLbs)

* Islamic State claims responsibility for Ansbach explosion (on.ft.com/29VQo79)

* Marissa Mayer condemns 'gender-charged' reporting (on.ft.com/29VRZK9)

Overview

* Ericsson has let go of its CEO Hans Vestberg after mounting pressure from shareholders unhappy with the company's results. The company has been responding to weak industry demand by cutting jobs and increasing cost cuts.

* Apple Inc has tapped Bob Mansfield, a special adviser to the company and former hardware executive, to spearhead its electric car project. The Apple veteran has worked for the company for about 17 years and has engineered a number of projects ranging from the iPad to the Apple Watch.

* The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the explosion outside a music festival in Ansbach, Germany. The Syrian suicide bomber who detonated the bomb had pledged his allegiance to Isis and threatened revenge against the Germans.

* Yahoo Inc's CEO Marissa Mayer has condemned sexist reporting of her leadership at the company, as she agreed to sell the bulk of the company's assets to Verizon Communication Inc for $4.8 billion.

Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
