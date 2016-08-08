PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK Serious Fraud Office launches corruption inquiry at Airbus

Steinhoff targets U.S. with $3.8 bln deal for Mattress Firm

Worldpay set to expand into Australia

Britain's Serious Fraud Office has launched a formal investigation into suspected fraud, bribery and corruption in connection with commercial plane sales by Airbus, parent company Airbus Group said on Sunday.

South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV will buy Mattress Firm Holding Corp, the largest specialty bedding retailer in the United States, for $3.8 billion including debt, both companies said on Sunday.

British payments processor Worldpay Group Plc has obtained a licence to process payments in Australia, setting its push into the country as part of its global expansion plans. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)