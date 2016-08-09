FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 9
August 9, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

China warns UK over £18bn nuclear power deal

on.ft.com/2b3VGOU

Walmart aims at Amazon with $3.3 bln Jet.com deal

on.ft.com/2b9NsFG

German court clears way for investors to sue Volkswagen

on.ft.com/2b9OwcD

Overview

China has warned Britain that bilateral ties stand at a "crucial historical juncture" over London's deferral of an 18 billion pound ($23.47 billion) nuclear power project, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc, vying to better challenge Amazon.com Inc, will pay about $3 billion for internet retailer Jet.com and its innovative pricing software in the largest-ever deal for an e-commerce startup.

A German court will adopt a rarely used class-action style procedure to more efficiently process claims by investors seeking damages from Volkswagen over a diesel emissions cheating scandal, according to a ruling. The regional court in Braunschweig near Volkswagen's Wolfsburg headquarters said on Monday it will pick one case to act as a model to help resolve as many as 170 other damages claims, the closest thing Germany has to class-action lawsuits common in the United States (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

