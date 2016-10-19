FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19
Samsung chief convicted
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
October 19, 2016 / 12:10 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BHP Billiton posts 6 pct drop in iron ore, copper output on.ft.com/2dMGxhX

* Former PM Monti urges Italians to reject Renzi's referendum on.ft.com/2dMI1Zr

* Tabcorp and Tatts to create A$11.3 bln gaming giant on.ft.com/2dMHV4d

* John Stumpf resigns from Chevron, Target boards on.ft.com/2dMHRBE

Overview

- BHP Billiton said its iron ore output dropped 6 percent in this quarter. Its Samarco mine in Brazil remains suspended after a spill that killed 19 people.

- Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said that he would vote against the premier's constitutional reforms in the December referendum.

- Australia's biggest bookmakers Tabcorp and Tatts Group said they would merge giving a combined equity value of a$11.3 billion. Existing Tabcorp shareholders will own about 42 per cent of the combined company and Tatts shareholders will own the rest.

- John Stumpf resigned as a board director at both Chevron and Target in a latest setback for Stumpf after stepping down as CEO and Chairman of Wells Fargo last week.

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
