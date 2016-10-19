PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BHP Billiton posts 6 pct drop in iron ore, copper output on.ft.com/2dMGxhX

* Former PM Monti urges Italians to reject Renzi's referendum on.ft.com/2dMI1Zr

* Tabcorp and Tatts to create A$11.3 bln gaming giant on.ft.com/2dMHV4d

* John Stumpf resigns from Chevron, Target boards on.ft.com/2dMHRBE

Overview

- BHP Billiton said its iron ore output dropped 6 percent in this quarter. Its Samarco mine in Brazil remains suspended after a spill that killed 19 people.

- Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said that he would vote against the premier's constitutional reforms in the December referendum.

- Australia's biggest bookmakers Tabcorp and Tatts Group said they would merge giving a combined equity value of a$11.3 billion. Existing Tabcorp shareholders will own about 42 per cent of the combined company and Tatts shareholders will own the rest.

- John Stumpf resigned as a board director at both Chevron and Target in a latest setback for Stumpf after stepping down as CEO and Chairman of Wells Fargo last week.