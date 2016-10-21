FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21
October 21, 2016 / 12:05 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Roche says new drug launches will offset ageing blockbusters on.ft.com/2elOMFv

* EU trio presses for more sanctions against Russia over Aleppo on.ft.com/2elPjqS

* Sky prepares to muscle into UK mobile market on.ft.com/2elN3je

* Morgan Stanley in line for record $120m fee from Monsanto on.ft.com/2elPFhe

Overview

- Roche, the Swiss pharma group, said its group sales were up 4 percent in the nine months to September and its third quarter revenues were up 3 percent. Chief Executive Schwan said that he was confident that the company will meet full year expectations for 2016.

- Britain, Germany and France pushed for new sanctions against Moscow for the bombardment of Aleppo. After "difficult" talks with Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Russian support for the bombing was "completely inhuman".

- Sky, in an investor day, said it intends to take a "substantial" share of the crowded UK mobile market. From October 31, existing Sky customers can register for its new mobile service with a full launch taking place in 2017.

- Morgan Stanley is going to make $120 million for the less-than-four-month advice to Monsanto on its $66 billion takeover by Bayer, which is the most a bank has ever collected for selling a company in dealmaking.

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
