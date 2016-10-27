Oct 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- A second strong earthquake in as many hours hit central Italy on Wednesday night, raising fears of injuries and damage in areas of the country just north of where nearly 300 people died in a similar shock in late August.

- In an attack on the record of predecessor Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry claimed his dismissal as 'illegal' and said that five of Tata Group's major businesses faced asset writedowns worth $18 billion.

- Russia cancelled a planned refueling stop for its warships in the Spanish port of Ceuta amid fears in NATO that the battle group could be used using it to escalate the bombardment of Aleppo.

- The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority asked large British lenders to detail their exposure to the biggest Italian Banks including Banca Monte dei Paschi and Deutsche Bank, amid concerns over Europe's financial sector. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)