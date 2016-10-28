FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 28
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 12:25 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Special visa schemes for regions rejected on.ft.com/2eVztAW

* AstraZeneca shares fall after trial setback for cancer drug on.ft.com/2eVAE3k

* Germany's Deutsche Borse sheds part of its stake in Bats exchange on.ft.com/2eVECcg

* UK growth confounds gloomy predictions on.ft.com/2eVDDZM

Overview

- UK government dismissed calls for a special visa rules for devolved regions and nations. Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon is lobbying for a 'London visa', so that businesses can continue to hire form abroad even post an anticipated end to free movement from within the EU.

- AstraZeneca's shares listed in the U.S. dropped 4.4 percent after it announced that U.S. regulators have temporarily halted enrolling new patients with certain cancers in clinical trials involving its new drug Durvalumab.

- Deutsche Borse sold one-third of its stake in Bats Global Markets for $86 million. This move comes after CBOE Holdings agreed to takeover Bats. The sale is part of the German exchange's strategy to reshape its holdings.

- UK's economy was 0.5 percent larger between July and September than the last quarter according to the Office of National Statistics. Treasury had predicted it would shrink 0.1 percent. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.