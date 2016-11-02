PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Evergrande in talks to buy UK housebuilder Cala on.ft.com/2ebAWBa

EasyJet heads off strike threat over pilot fatigue on.ft.com/2ebGbB4

ICE to appeal UK antitrust ruling on Trayport acquisition on.ft.com/2ebFrM6

Valeant in talks to sell Salix to Takeda for $10 bln on.ft.com/2ebH2BM

Overview

China-based property developer, China Evergrande Group is in talks to buy UK housebuilder Cala Homes.

EasyJet Plc averted a potential strike by pilots after they accepted a fresh offer from the European airline to resolve a dispute over fatigue.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc will appeal a UK antitrust ruling that its purchase of London-based Trayport hurt competition.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is in advanced talks with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals for about $10 billion. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)