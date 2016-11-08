FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 8
November 8, 2016 / 1:00 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Total and CNPC set to sign Iranian gas deal on.ft.com/2fxBGDA

Cyber fraudsters expose vulnerabilities at Tesco Bank on.ft.com/2fxGJUm

Samsung HQ raided in Korea over Choi Soon-sil scandal on.ft.com/2fxCMiq

HSBC ready to allocate more capital to investment bank on.ft.com/2fxMl0V

RBS sets aside 400 mln stg for Global Restructuring Group payouts on.ft.com/2fxPmy9

Overview

France's Total SA and China National Petroleum Corp are set to sign a major agreement with Iran for the development of its gasfields as a result of loosening of international sanctions.

Tesco Bank, owned by retailer Tesco Plc saw one of the biggest cyber bank robberies in British history, after 20,000 customer accounts lost money.

The offices of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd were raided amid the widening scandal surrounding Choi Soon-sil, a confidante to South Korea's president.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will announce on Tuesday that it is putting aside almost 400 million euros to admit some wrongdoing by its restructuring unit in the aftermath of the financial crisis. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
