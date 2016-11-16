FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 16
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 12:50 AM / 9 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Snapchat files for IPO with securities regulator on.ft.com/2fU3u3j

Ron Dennis ousted as head of F1 owner McLaren on.ft.com/2fU9cCt

Google to double London headcount in search for talent on.ft.com/2fU5vwI

Vodafone takes 6.3 bln euros hit on Indian business on.ft.com/2fU5zws

Overview

Snap, owner of messaging app Snapchat, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in what is expected to be one of the largest technology listings in recent years, according to people close to the company.

Ron Dennis was removed as chairman and chief executive of McLaren after falling out with fellow shareholders over the direction of the Formula One technology group.

Alphabet Inc's Google announced plans for a new building in the King's Cross area of London and almost double its headcount in the city over the next few years.

Mobile telecoms group Vodafone is counting the cost of its Indian foray after it booked an impairment charge of 6.3 billion euros against its local operations to reflect the business it has lost to aggressive new rival Reliance Jio.

Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru

