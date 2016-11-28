PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 28
Headlines
Lufthansa pilots to resume strike after pay talks break down
Barclays to combine banking and investment services
Electrolux gives 'Uber for laundry' idea a spin
Santander set for U-turn over ringfencing plans on Brexit
Overview
German pilots union VC has announced further strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday this week after fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle their long-running pay dispute.
Barclays Plc will combine its banking and investment services in an overhaul of its 30-year-old stockbroking operation. The bank said existing Barclays Stockbrokers customers would be transferred across to the Barclays Direct Investing site next year, ending three decades of the Stockbrokers brand.
Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux AB is testing the concept of "Uber for laundry" in which customers would use their own washing machines to wash other people's clothes.
Spanish bank Banco Santander SA to abandon plans to split its UK operations in two to comply with ringfencing rules as it seeks greater flexibility to shift operations out of Britain if needed because to Brexit.
