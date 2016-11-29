Nov 29 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BT names Mike McTighe as chairman of Openreach
on.ft.com/2fYRLAV
Actelion weighs complex deal to combine with part of J&J
on.ft.com/2gq8sGf
Tesco's Clarke to face no charges from SFO in accounting
scandal
on.ft.com/2gzhYtv
Accountancy watchdog to probe Sports Direct's auditor
on.ft.com/2fKt7ql
Overview
BT Group Plc said Mike McTighe, former board member
of Ofcom, has been appointed the first chairman of Openreach,
BT's fixed network business.
Actelion Ltd is considering a complex deal to
combine with Johnson & Johnson's pharma business that
would leave the Swiss drugmaker independent from the U.S.
healthcare company, people close to the discussions said. J&J
would become a major shareholder in the new, larger biotech
company and could be asked to add some cash to complete the
deal, the people said.
Philip Clarke, the former chief executive of Tesco Plc
, will not face charges from the Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) over the accounting scandal that rocked Britain's biggest
retailer in 2014, his lawyer said on Monday.
Britain's accounting watchdog has begun an investigation
into Grant Thornton's auditing of financial statements published
by Sports Direct, it said on Monday, dealing another
blow to the troubled sportswear retailer.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)