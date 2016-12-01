FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
December 1, 2016
December 1, 2016 / 1:30 AM / 9 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bpost sweetens bid in final offer for Dutch rival PostNL

on.ft.com/2gzMXTw

Valeant's talks to sell Salix unit for $10 bln break down

on.ft.com/2gMqeCP

Blackstone to pursue IPO route for home leasing unit

on.ft.com/2gmF8Tn

Overview

Belgian postal company Bpost SA said it made a final offer for Dutch rival PostNL NV, sweetening the cash component of the bid by 0.376 euro to 3.201 euros per share, valuing the bid at about 2.54 billion euros in cash and stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's negotiations to acquire Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Salix stomach-drug business have stalled over price disagreements, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Invitation Homes LP, the U.S. rental homes manager owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering that could come as soon as January and raise as much as $1.5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
