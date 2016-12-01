BRIEF-Cemex says it has prepaid $373 mln corresponding to Sept. 2017 amortization
* Says has prepaid $373 million corresponding to September 2017 amortization under facilities agreement dated Sept 29, 2014
Dec 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bpost sweetens bid in final offer for Dutch rival PostNL
Valeant's talks to sell Salix unit for $10 bln break down
Blackstone to pursue IPO route for home leasing unit
Overview
Belgian postal company Bpost SA said it made a final offer for Dutch rival PostNL NV, sweetening the cash component of the bid by 0.376 euro to 3.201 euros per share, valuing the bid at about 2.54 billion euros in cash and stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's negotiations to acquire Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Salix stomach-drug business have stalled over price disagreements, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Invitation Homes LP, the U.S. rental homes manager owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering that could come as soon as January and raise as much as $1.5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Bond rout continues as oil rally stokes inflation expectations