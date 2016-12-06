Dec 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Hammond and Davis promise City 'smooth and orderly' Brexit
Network Rail faces loss of power to train operators
Eurozone and IMF splits remain over Greece rescue
Liam Fox opens talks with WTO over terms of membership
Social media groups join to counter extremist content online
Overview
Britain's government is listening closely to the financial
services sector's Brexit concerns, said finance minister Philip
Hammond and the minister in charge of the process for the
country's exit from the European Union, David Davis.
British Transport Minister Chris Grayling will say in a
speech on Tuesday that he wants Network Rail to share
responsibility for running railway tracks with other operators.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday on some debt
relief for Greece, but were divided on reforms it must undertake
to reach fiscal targets, leaving it unclear if the International
Monetary Fund will join the Greek bailout programme.
Britain is beginning to prepare its new World Trade
Organisation membership terms ahead of its exit from the
European Union and will seek to closely replicate the existing
EU ones, Trade Minister Liam Fox said on Monday.
Web giants YouTube, Facebook, Twitter
and Microsoft will step up efforts to remove
extremist content from their websites by creating a common
database.
