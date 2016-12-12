Dec 12 The following are the top stories in the
* Tesco Bank debit cards risked cyber crime, warn rivals on.ft.com/2gtSIpw
* Monte dei Paschi makes last-ditch push to raise 5 bln
euros on.ft.com/2gu04Jl
* Boeing inks $16.6 bln deal with Iran's national carrier on.ft.com/2gtWwXw
- Tesco Bank has issued sequential debit card numbers and
exposed customers to cyber crime. This is a practice most banks
avoid because it lets hackers remain undetected while working
quickly through thousands of accounts, according to rival
lenders.
- Monte dei Paschi di Siena's board is making a
last-ditch attempt to raise 5 billion euros by the end of 2016
in a quest to stave off a state bail-out for the world's oldest
surviving lender.
- Boeing and Iran's national carrier have finalised
their $16.6 billion deal for the sale of 80 aircraft to the
Islamic Republic's airlines. The deal marks the first large
contract with a US company since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
