Dec 15 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Spain's Grifols buys NAT unit of Hologic for $1.85 bln on.ft.com/2h2hTvi
* NYSE to buy National Stock Exchange as it eyes new pricing
model on.ft.com/2h2eTPR
* Yahoo reveals 1bn users were hit by hacking attack on.ft.com/2h2bQHh
* ExxonMobil names former refining head as new chief on.ft.com/2h2aa0q
* Uber ordered to halt its self-driving test in San
Francisco on.ft.com/2h2blNd
Overview
- Spanish Healthcare group Grifols is buying the
nucleic acid testing unit of Hologic for $1.85 billion.
Deal includes a plant in San Diego along with development rights
and licenses to patents and access to product manufacturers.
- New York Stock Exchange agreed to buy the National Stock
Exchange. It also agreed to keep the National Stock exchange
open. The deal will give the exchanges operator a fourth U.S.
exchange licence and one that would be distinct from NYSE, NYSE
MKT and Arca.
- Struggling internet giant Yahoo said hackers
stole personal data on more than a billion users in 2013. This
announcement comes after the summer's disclosure of another
intrusion in 2014 that affected 500 million Yahoo accounts.
- Darren Woods, former head of its refining and transport
operations, was appointed as Exxon Mobil's new chief
executive, following the retirement of Rex Tillerson who has
been picked by Donald Trump to be his secretary of state.
- Uber has been ordered by California highways
regulator to pull its self-driving cars off the roads of San
Francisco while it obtains the required permit, less than a day
after it began the pilot in its hometown.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)