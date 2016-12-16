BRIEF-Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
* Interoil-Exxonmobil agreed to purchase all issued,outstanding shares of co for consideration consisting of $45 per share payable in Exxonmobil shares
Dec 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Areva receives offer for 10 pct stake in spun-off nuclear unit on.ft.com/2hqbHjI
* Jury orders Gilead to pay Merck $2.54 billion in damages in patent trial on.ft.com/2hqbkWt
* Facebook begins testing ways to flag fake news on.ft.com/2hqceT9
* Intesa Sanpaolo fined $235 mln over financial violations on.ft.com/2hqcvFF
Overview
- French nuclear group Aveva received a 500 million euro offer for a 10 percent stake in a in a new nuclear fuel company that will be split off from its parent. The company named is preparing to split off its uranium mining and nuclear fuel activities into NewCo.
- Gilead Sciences was ordered by a jury to pay a subsidiary of Merck & Co $2.54 billion in damages in a patent-infringement trial over two of Gilead's Hepatitis C drugs.
- Facebook is setting up a partnership with fact-checking organisations and will try out new ways to report and flag fake news this week to try to address the "worst of the worst" hoaxes spread by spammers.
- Italy' largest bank by market capitalisation Intesa Sanpaolo has been fined $235 million by U.S. regulators for violating anti-money laundering and bank secrecy laws. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Offering to consist of 45.8 million common shares of co at a price of $0.48 per share