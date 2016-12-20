PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 20

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2016 / 1:20 AM / 8 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Italy seeks up to 20 bln euros to prop up fragile lenders on.ft.com/2hBJAOX

* IMF stands by Christine Lagarde after negligence verdict on.ft.com/2hBCvh8

* Canada settlement adds C$2.1bn to VW emissions bill on.ft.com/2hBSNXq

* Intesa Sanpaolo says involvement in Rosneft deal 'still under evaluation' on.ft.com/2hBSBHG

Overview

- Italian government asked the parliament to authorise the release of 20 billion euros ($20.79 billion) to prop up the country's most fragile lenders, as it prepaares to possibly rescue Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

- IMF chief Christine Lagarde was found guilty of negligence in public office by a special Paris court. However, the former French finance minister won the support of her board, clearing the way for her to continue on at the head of the IMF.

- Making Canada the second most expensive country after the United States for the Volkswagen's global diesel scandal, Volkswagen Canada has agreed to pay up to C$2.1 billion ($1.57 billion) to buy back or fix more than 100,000 cars equipped with test-cheating software.

- Italy's second-largest bank by assets, Intesa Sanpaolo , said its "potential involvement" in financing the purchase of a 19 percent stake in Rosneft by a consortium including the Qatar Investment Authority and Glencore SA, "is still under evaluation".

$1 = 1.3395 Canadian dollars $1 = 0.9618 euros Compiled by Sagameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

