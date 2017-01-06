FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 6
#Funds News
January 6, 2017 / 1:27 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Top official at Brexit ministry opposed Tim Barrow as EU ambassador on.ft.com/2hY1fQo

Royal Mail moves to close defined-benefit pension fund on.ft.com/2hYoABt

Head of Barclays Japan questioned in Libor probe on.ft.com/2hY5U54

Overview

Olly Robbins, the permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union, wanted to take control of United Kingdom's negotiations with Brussels and "vigorously opposed" the appointment of Tim Barrow as Britain's envoy to the European Union, according to several officials close to the process.

The United Kingdom's Royal Mail Plc is moving forward with plans to close a 90,000-member pension fund, saying it had begun consulting workers on the future of the 7.4 billion pounds ($9.18 billion) defined-benefit scheme.

Barclays Plc's Japan boss Mark Dearlove was interviewed by the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office before Christmas as part of the agency's third criminal probe into whether the bank manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate. ($1 = 0.8063 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

