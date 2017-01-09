PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boris Johnson meets Trump team in New York on.ft.com/2jiFRDu

Theresa May to shift focus away from Cameron's 'Big Society' on.ft.com/2jiEqFd

London property downturn sees Berkeley target Birmingham on.ft.com/2jiGuNp

Foreign takeovers of UK companies fall after Brexit vote on.ft.com/2jiQ5nf

Overview

Britain's foreign minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the United States to meet close advisers to President-elect Donald Trump and senior Congressional leaders to discuss ties between the countries.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday will launch a series of domestic initiatives, starting with a promise to "transform mental health support", as part of a drive to create what she calls "a sharing society," vowing to use "the power of government" to achieve her aims.

Housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc opened a new division in Birmingham in its first venture outside London and the southeast in more than a decade.

The number of UK companies acquired by foreign buyers fell by 30 percent during the second half of 2016 from a year earlier, according to accounting firm Moore Stephens. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)