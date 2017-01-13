PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 13

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May to set out more Brexit detail in speech next week on.ft.com/2im1aD3

Lloyds customers unable to access accounts after IT glitch on.ft.com/2ilJAPJ

Recruiter Hays reports post-Brexit plunge in UK hiring on.ft.com/2ilSP2c

Scotland attacks new UK media law on.ft.com/2ilTuAQ

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out more on her plans for Britain's departure from the European Union in a long-awaited speech on Tuesday.

Thousands of Lloyds Banking Group Plc customers were struggling to access their online accounts for a second day after the British bank said on Thursday it was working to identify an intermittent glitch in its system.

British staffing company Hays Plc reported a rise in quarterly net fees as growth in continental Europe and Asia offset tough conditions in Britain where firms remained cautious as the country prepares to exit the European Union.

Scottish National Party's Fiona Hyslop said on Thursday that her party had no plans to introduce a legal provision in Scotland that would force newspapers to accept state-backed regulation as a "threat to press freedom", in a sharp change of stance that is likely to increase pressure on May's UK government on the issue. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)