7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
January 24, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May criticised for not disclosing Trident missile test 'failure' on.ft.com/2jKY3XC

Bernie Ecclestone stands down as F1 chief on.ft.com/2jKWpVY

Robert Hannigan quits as head of GCHQ on.ft.com/2jL9Oxh

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was briefed about the successful certification of a nuclear submarine as she came under increasing pressure over her handling of reports its unarmed Trident missile misfired.

Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.

British spy chief Robert Hannigan said on Monday he was stepping down as head of Britain's intelligence eavesdropping service GCHQ. Sources close to Hannigan, 51, said the decision was taken for personal reasons. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.